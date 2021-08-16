William Boggs, 78 Belle Fourche
Selvador Delatore, 60 Lead
James R. Dupre, 75 Rapid City
Roger D. Erwin, 72 Rapid City
Danielle Good Voice Elk, 33 Pine Ridge
Scott J. Johnson, 49 Box Elder
Regina L. Lewis, 96 Rapid City
Jeremiah Poor Bear, 35 Rapid City
Reuben Wounded Head, 64 Lake Norden
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.