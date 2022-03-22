Paulette M. Arthur, 78 Rapid City
William "Bill" James Ashley, 58 Rapid City
Bonnie Collins, 101 Rapid City
Marvin Ray Cuny, Sr., 79 Hermosa
Wanda Demos, 75 Belle Fourche
David S. DeWalt, 67 Rapid City
Michael John Donelan, 69 Arvada, Colo.
Ervin Basil Ferguson, 83 North Las Vegas, Nev.
Mary D. Glass, 58 Custer
Jacki Herman, 61 Box Elder
Wayne Langland, 82 Sioux Falls
Martin Pena, Jr., 88 Rapid City
Dalza Marion Satrang, 95 Belle Fourche
Edward Louis "Ed" Seljeskog, MD, 87 Rapid City
Shane Scotty Showalter, 22 Pierre
Barbara Elsie (Fuson) Zornes Hot Springs
