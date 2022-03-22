 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's obituaries

Paulette M. Arthur, 78 Rapid City

William "Bill" James Ashley, 58 Rapid City

Bonnie Collins, 101 Rapid City

Marvin Ray Cuny, Sr., 79 Hermosa

Wanda Demos, 75 Belle Fourche

David S. DeWalt, 67 Rapid City

Michael John Donelan, 69 Arvada, Colo.

Ervin Basil Ferguson, 83 North Las Vegas, Nev.

Mary D. Glass, 58 Custer

Jacki Herman, 61 Box Elder

Wayne Langland, 82 Sioux Falls

Martin Pena, Jr., 88 Rapid City

Dalza Marion Satrang, 95 Belle Fourche

Edward Louis "Ed" Seljeskog, MD, 87 Rapid City

Shane Scotty Showalter, 22 Pierre

Barbara Elsie (Fuson) Zornes Hot Springs

