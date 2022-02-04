 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paul Robert Anderson, 62 Gillette, Wyo.

Robert L. Cody, 68 Rapid City

Jan Carol Colton, 71 Sierra Vista, Ariz.

Michael Dean England, 65 Apex, N.C.

Carter L. Feuillerat, 5 Rapid City

Kelly Thomas Hollister, 69 Spring, Texas

Marcella "Marci" Rose Howe, 75 Rapid City

Deloris C. Kenitzer, 90 Rapid City

James "Jim" H. Kolkman, 81 Rapid City

Deanna Rose (Bissonette) Lammers, 37 Rapid City

Joseph Albert Luciano, 83 Rapid City

Wayne H. McNeil, 97 Sioux Falls

Lona Jean (Cone) Merrill, 89 Fort Worth, Texas

Alfred LeRoy Miller, 83 Rapid City

Jeffrey Neuberger, 73 Pierre

Lucie F. Ronfeldt, 85 Rapid City

Todd Taylor, 53 Rapid City

Donald Wilken, 95 Meadow

