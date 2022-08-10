 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roger Jon Bills, 60 New Underwood

Phyllis Rose (Schmidt) Fernen, 90 Spearfish

Steven Leroy Hammer, 64 Hermosa

Patricia Hazeldine, 89 Rushville, Neb.

Nancy Jeppesen, 86 Rapid City

Marvin Dale Mattson, 78 Rapid City

Jeffrey "Jeff" George Stverak, 48 Rapid City

Linda Louise (Little Spotted Horse) Yellow Horse, 74 Oglala

