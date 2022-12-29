Timothy Alden, 28 Rapid City
Wilma (Kortmeyer) Aubut, 91 Rapid City
Roger Guy Bell, 83 Spearfish
Muriel "Jean" Harlan, 91 Belle Fourche
Donna M. Hirchert, 73 Rapid City
Fred Karp, 87 Owanka
Luke J. Massee, 30 Rapid City
Maxine Luella Nelson, 86 Spearfish
Alden C. No Moccasin III, 41 Rapid City
Warren "Pete" Plantholt, 84 Rapid City
Albert Thomas Rothleutner Upton, Wyo.
