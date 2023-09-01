LaVern Banning, 95 Rapid City
Kenneth Allen Bauer, 71 Rapid City
Delores E. Catron Miller, 83 Rapid City
Debra Sue Debot, 67 Custer
John Lee Ertman, 70 Lead
Floyd Fowler, 91 Spearfish
Daniel Delmar Gerdes, 69 Rapid City
Raymond Harrison, 97 Martin
Gene K. Ickler, 75 Rapid City
Barbara Helene Jensen, 88 Rapid City
Dale Lee Lockhart, 84 Hot Springs
Lacey Logan-Thorson, 40 Philip
Donald Robert Perdue, 91 Rapid City
Rich Smith, 105 Philip
Rich Smith, 105 Philip
Anna Helen (Nelson) Sogge, 95 Spearfish
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.