George Beal, 93 Rapid City
Helene Joyce Braden, 94 Centennial, Colo.
Marvin Coleman, 84 Quinn
Patricia Ann Fish, 91 Rapid City
Shirley Givens, 86 Rapid City
Elaine Mechaley, 97 Rapid City
Roger D. Pressley, 65 Rapid City
Nicholas Adam Thompson, 34 Rapid City
Maxwell Wald, 31 Rapid City
