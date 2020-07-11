Today's obituaries
George Adamson, 95 Deadwood

Ruth A. Carstensen, 75 Philip

Wanda Decker, 97 Rapid City

Lisa Gibbons, 56 Rapid City

Donald M. Holsworth, 92 Hermosa

James Kaiser, 78 Belle Fourche

Gabriel Medicine Eagle Sr., 69 Winner

Lila R. Neu, 86 Bowers Beach, Del.

Marlene J. Seachris, 85 Rapid City

Pamela J. Williamson, 66 Spearfish

