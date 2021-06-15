Kenneth Buehner, 91 Tripp
Alice Carlson, 77 Rapid City
Bonnie Dennis, 85 Rapid City
Gerald Galbraith, 83 Rapid City
Jane Ghents, 80 Rapid City
Henry Honeycutt, 70 Rapid City
Stanley Kennard, 30 Rapid City
Harley Ray Leslie, 85 Rapid City
Jeffery McMahan, 56 Rapid City
Don Milligan, 72 Fort Collins, Colo.
David Norrod, 39 Rapid City
Randy Seidel, 71 Rapid City
