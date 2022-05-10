Leslie Otto Auer, 81 Whitewood
Pauline Casey, 86 Rapid City
Arnett Davis, 94 Rapid City
Ruth Ellen Hunt, 78 Rapid City
Cheryl A. Martinez, 77 Rapid City
Prudence "Prudy" Millea, 94 Laguna Niguel, Calif.
Kevin Dale Miller, 69 Piedmont
Martha E. Nelson, 80 Piedmont
James R. Sternhagen, 94 Lead
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.