 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • 0

Leslie Otto Auer, 81 Whitewood

Pauline Casey, 86 Rapid City

Arnett Davis, 94 Rapid City

Ruth Ellen Hunt, 78 Rapid City

Cheryl A. Martinez, 77 Rapid City

Prudence "Prudy" Millea, 94 Laguna Niguel, Calif.

Kevin Dale Miller, 69 Piedmont

Martha E. Nelson, 80 Piedmont

James R. Sternhagen, 94 Lead

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News