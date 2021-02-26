Virginia A. Anderson, 96 Oral
James R. Birkeland, 66 Rapid CIty
Carlene Felicia Bush, 54 Rapid CIty
Eleanor Coddington, 84 Concord, Calif.
Albert Daniels II, 85 Rapid CIty
Harold Hixson, 86 Sioux Falls
Loren Jorgenson, 56 Rapid City
John R. Larson, 69 Newcastle, Wyo.
Sherry Ann Larson, 75 Sturgis
Eileen A. Richards, 73 Phoenix, Ariz.
William L. Southard, 93 West Los Angeles, Calif.
Celestine M. Zander, 79 Rapid CIty
