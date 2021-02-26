 Skip to main content
Virginia A. Anderson, 96 Oral

James R. Birkeland, 66 Rapid CIty

Carlene Felicia Bush, 54 Rapid CIty

Eleanor Coddington, 84 Concord, Calif.

Albert Daniels II, 85 Rapid CIty

Harold Hixson, 86 Sioux Falls

Loren Jorgenson, 56 Rapid City

John R. Larson, 69 Newcastle, Wyo.

Sherry Ann Larson, 75 Sturgis

Eileen A. Richards, 73 Phoenix, Ariz.

William L. Southard, 93 West Los Angeles, Calif.

Celestine M. Zander, 79 Rapid CIty

