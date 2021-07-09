Ruth A. Anderson, 71 Rapid City
Dorothy J. Baker, 81 Sturgis
Keith A. Bella, 58 Box Elder
Dale E. Clement, 87 Rapid City
Donna L. Comstock, 81 Rapid City
Nicole J. Dearly, 50 Shiprock, Minn.
Phyllis Dethlefs, 81 Rapid City
Joshua Hatchett, 30 Rapid City
Loraine Henwood, 93 Belle Fourche
Wilmer Kills Warrior Jr., 53 Rapid City
Eugene Kratz, 80 Black Hawk
Alan S. Lundy, 70 Vermillion
Nancy L. Mileusnich, 83 Hot Springs
Dale Peterson, 65 Rapid City
Sean M. Piatkowski, 46 Phoenix, Ariz.
Jorge E. Sanmartin, 79 Rapid City
John 'Frank' Swindal III, 66 Custer
