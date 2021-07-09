 Skip to main content
Ruth A. Anderson, 71 Rapid City

Dorothy J. Baker, 81 Sturgis

Keith A. Bella, 58 Box Elder

Dale E. Clement, 87 Rapid City

Donna L. Comstock, 81 Rapid City

Nicole J. Dearly, 50 Shiprock, Minn.

Phyllis Dethlefs, 81 Rapid City

Joshua Hatchett, 30 Rapid City

Loraine Henwood, 93 Belle Fourche

Wilmer Kills Warrior Jr., 53 Rapid City

Eugene Kratz, 80 Black Hawk

Alan S. Lundy, 70 Vermillion

Nancy L. Mileusnich, 83 Hot Springs

Dale Peterson, 65 Rapid City

Sean M. Piatkowski, 46 Phoenix, Ariz.

Jorge E. Sanmartin, 79 Rapid City

John 'Frank' Swindal III, 66 Custer

