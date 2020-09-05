 Skip to main content
Carl B. Harms, 90 Sturgis

Glen Hovland, 72 Rapid City

Kay L. Jung, 78 Kamuela, Hawaii

Mona Rae Kendall, 79 Spokane Valley, Wash.

John W. Kirk, 58 Pine Ridge

Amy R. Lewis, 62 Rapid City

Charles E. Neve, 85 Mitchell

Thomas G. O'Brien, 69 Deadwood

Orleen M. Peterson, 97 Rapid City

Laverne A. Peterson, 97 Sturgis

Randal R. Reiser, 58 Rapid City

Delmar E. Swenumson, 86 Rapid City

Steven C. Walling, 66 Oviedo, Fla.

Emmanuel Knox Williams, infant Rapid City

