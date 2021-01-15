 Skip to main content
Lisa A. Batteen, 56 Rapid City

Shirley J. Bey, 84 Deadwood

Caroline A. Harris, 71 Rapid City

Nellie F. Kidd, 102 Belle Fourche

Inez Kuborn, 94 Rapid City

Barbara Lien, 91 Rapid City

Luverna Olson, 89 Rapid City

Frances 'Rosie' Pierce, 88 Alzada, Mont.

Thomas 'Tiny' Pranger, 53 Rapid City

Edward K. Rohla, 76 Sioux Falls

Larry L. Wilsey, 92 Rapid City

Glen L. Wyatt, 88 Sundance, Wyo.

