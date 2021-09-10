 Skip to main content
Velma J. Austin, 91 Tacoma, Wash.

Mary Lou Balcom, 87 Mitchell

Kenneth Berry, 92 Philip

Lindy H. Corth, 92

Erna A. Dietrich, 94 Spearfish

Robert D. Dietzman Rapid City

Denny Egemo, 77 Lead

Robert M. Farmer Jr., 59 Rapid City

Bobby Lee Hamaker, 74 Custer

Ida Kass, 91 Rapid City

Terry A. Klos, 68 Rapid City

Frank N. Kucera, 91 Lead

Karen K. Plaggemeyer, 81 Spearfish

Michael J. Rasch, 35 Sioux Falls

Rhonda Jean Snow, 65 Rapid City

Joyce Sutter, 74 Rapid City

Amber D. Williams, 36 Rapid City

