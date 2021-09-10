Velma J. Austin, 91 Tacoma, Wash.
Mary Lou Balcom, 87 Mitchell
Kenneth Berry, 92 Philip
Lindy H. Corth, 92
Erna A. Dietrich, 94 Spearfish
Robert D. Dietzman Rapid City
Denny Egemo, 77 Lead
Robert M. Farmer Jr., 59 Rapid City
Bobby Lee Hamaker, 74 Custer
Ida Kass, 91 Rapid City
Terry A. Klos, 68 Rapid City
Frank N. Kucera, 91 Lead
Karen K. Plaggemeyer, 81 Spearfish
Michael J. Rasch, 35 Sioux Falls
Rhonda Jean Snow, 65 Rapid City
Joyce Sutter, 74 Rapid City
Amber D. Williams, 36 Rapid City
