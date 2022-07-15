Angel M. Adams, 52 Rapid City
Leona "Lee" Maxine Anthony, 95 Rapid City
Richard (Rick) Frank Clary Box Elder
Camden R. Galliger, 88 Rapid City
Edith Paulsen, 97 Wall
Gary A. Rasmusson, 72 Rapid City
Marland Homer Richard, 93 Rapid City
Lorne Frank Ruzicka, 89 Belle Fourche
Patricia Ann (Kolda) Ruzicka, 85 Belle Fourche
John Thomas Snyder, 78 North Prairie, Wisc.
