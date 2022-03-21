Jean Christensen, 96 Rapid City
Wanda Demos, 75 Belle Fourche
Dolores M. Ford, 102 Huron
Wallace James LaFramboise, 85 Rapid City
Louise Miller, 88 Philip
Julie Todd Raymond, MD, 57 Rapid City
Thomas A. Reeder, 72 Sturgis
Ronald Edward Schipporeit, 79 Rapid City
Frank R. "Hap" Schroth, 79 Buffalo Gap
Robert W. Sears, 82 Spearfish
Edward Seljeskog, MD, 87 Rapid City
