Today's obituaries

Doug Anderson, 63 Rapid City

Creighton Bloodgood, 67 Huron

Winola Briseno, 32 Pine Ridge

Lillian May Denker, 96 Rapid City

Dr. Harold Edward Fromm, 90 Fairburn

Janie Lynn Hale, 63 Rapid City

Mr. Carroll J. Hammerquist, 87 Rapid City

Nan Lou Hoffman, 90 Sun City West, Ariz.

Lon Douglas Hoops, 69 North Charleston, S.C.

Dr. James 'Jim' Arthur Kunz, 91 Rapid City

Kimberly A. Palu, 57 Black Hawk

Kevin R. Schroeder, 63 Gillette, Wyo.

Katelynn Ruthann Treakle, 28 Rapid City

