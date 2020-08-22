 Skip to main content
Bonnie L. Brown, 78 Rapid City

William "Bill" Donovan, 80 Rapid City

Ken Gifford, 83 Rapid City

Courtney Good, 48 Rapid City

Alice Grooms, 81 Gordon, Neb.

Jesse J. Perrigo, 43 Rapid City

Beverly A. Peterson, 82 Rapid City

Claudia A. Scovel, 80 Rapid City

David R. Seefeldt, 84 Rapid City

Ramona A. Two Two, 71 Sioux Falls

Shelley J. Volin, 64 Rapid City

Ricky L. Voss, 70 Rapid City

Kathryn Wagner, 73 Moorhead, Minn.

Joyce I. Walker, 75 Rapid City

