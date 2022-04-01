Donald Edwin Blyler, 73 Rapid City
Forrest "Sonny" Daniels, 83 Rapid City
Eileen Garman, 82 Alzada, Mont.
Wilbur Ervin Johnson, 88 Rapid City
Randy Doil Morgan, 63 Spearfish
William Parke, 85 Rapid City
Denver Charles Rost Rapid City
Ruth Glendoris Shoop, 91 Belle Fourche
Tom Lytle Wheeler, 65 Huron
Keith L. Wintersteen, 60 Rapid City
