Today's obituaries

Paul J. Bentley, Jr., 87 Rapid City

Dorothy Catherine (Braun) Campbell, 95 McIntosh

Tammi Kae Cooley, 54 Hot Springs

Bobbie Ann Gogain, 74 Rapid City

Phyllis Irene (Puetz) Hoffman, 85 Rapid City

Kenneth "Kenny" Karns, 67 Martin

Bob Lenz, 74 Rapid City

Thomas "Tom" Loomis, 82 Martin

Kunigunda "Connie" Agatha Wannigman, 91 Apple Valley, Minn.

Patricia Gusman Weber, 73 Rapid City

Destiny Dawn Willier, 43 Rapid City

