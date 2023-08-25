Madelon C. Creger, 95 Rapid City
Reginald Donald Doney, 86 Tavares, Fla.
Gyda (Gellerman) Haugo, 82 Billings, Mont.
James Allen Huss, 82 Rapid City
Elmer Lewis, 93 Rapid City
Mary Ellen McAdam, 97 Stover, Mo.
Bruce Langdon McAmis, 94 Alva, Wyo.
Richard “Ole” Oleson, 74 Rapid City
Karen Beth Paulsen, 87 Rapid City
Marvin William Peck, 92 Rapid City
Carl M. Riehl, 97 Hot Springs
Andrea K. Sabow, 78 Rapid City
Alyce C. (Stradinger) Smith Rapid City
Lawrence "Larry" L. Solmonson, 97 Sturgis
Verdella B. Stahlecker, 91 Casper, Wyo.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.