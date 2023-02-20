Teraza Sophia Baum, 35 Rapid City
Harry J. Alloway, 77 Rapid City
Nancy Christensen, 87 Rapid City
Lawrence "Larry" Clifford, 72 New Underwood
Ruth Dahl, 77 Hot Springs
Mary Frances Doescher, 105 Hot Springs
Allen Lee Gerritson, 61 Rapid City
Ruth Marie Lindholm, 93 Rapid City
Mark Linn, 55 Rapid City
Richard Nankivel, 84 Rapid City
Jerry Record, 83 Rapid City
Paul Robinson, 86 White Lake
Kenneth Edward Robinson, 77 Rapid City
Lila Pearl Rottenbucher, 86 Sturgis
Maxine L. Stepina, 92 Rapid City
Delbert "Del" Martin Zambon, 84 Sturgis
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.