Lee “Steve” Broyles Sr., 72 Hot Springs
Rodney Coon, 65 Martin
Dennis Fritz, 78 Belle Fourche
Ricky Garth Gerlach, 60 Rapid City
Ardath Hinzman Rapid City
Lola Jansen, 76 Custer
Agnes Lorraine Klingler, 94 Belle Fourche
Raymond Eugene Palmer, 95 Rapid City
Duane Straw, 65 Hill City
Matthew Charles Swanson, 65 Hill City
Glen Richard Warren, 77 Rapid Valley
Bernhard M. Winkler, 70 Rapid City
