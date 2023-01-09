 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • 0

Marie Addison, 100 Belvidere

Jodee Kaye Stinson, Back 63 Rapid City

Douglas E. Kading, 66 Rapid City

Ronald "Ron" Millage,, 78 Philip

Joyce E. Naugle 83 Custer

Steven E. Paulsen, 65 Rapid City

Louella Edna Peterson, 77 Hill City

Annie Red Elk, 69 Wanblee

Donald Stoltz, 81 Sioux Falls

Gregory J. Whalen, 66 Aurora, Colo.

Dolores Woods, 89 Billings, Mont.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News