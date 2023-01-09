Marie Addison, 100 Belvidere
Jodee Kaye Stinson, Back 63 Rapid City
Douglas E. Kading, 66 Rapid City
Ronald "Ron" Millage,, 78 Philip
Joyce E. Naugle 83 Custer
Steven E. Paulsen, 65 Rapid City
Louella Edna Peterson, 77 Hill City
Annie Red Elk, 69 Wanblee
Donald Stoltz, 81 Sioux Falls
Gregory J. Whalen, 66 Aurora, Colo.
Dolores Woods, 89 Billings, Mont.
