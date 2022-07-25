 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's obituaries

Edward "Ed" Andersh, 68 Rapid City

Carolyn Anders, 87 Wall

Art Arp, 97 Spearfish

Jeremy Fischer, 46 Eagle Butte

Larry G. Hovis, 75 Lead

Louis Wendell Kessel, 83 Nisland

Kyle Thomas Knispel, 36 Thornton, Colo.

Velvet Rayna Shaw, 59 Rapid City

Dennis "Denny" York, 85 Rapid City

