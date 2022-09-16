Greg Barber, 72 Interior
Mike Beardsley Rapid City
Evelyn Mae Dvoracek, 99 Rapid City
William "Wild Bill" Clarence Hillman Porcupine
Joyce L. Johnson, 76 Rapid City
Kathleen "Katie" Anne Kussman, 70 Kirkland, Wash.
Esther Dumler Rivers, 99 Rapid City
William "Bill" R. Wyatt, 85 Rapid City
