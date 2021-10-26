Julie D. Clary, Rapid City
William Cooper, 75 Spearfish
Gary Eixenberger, 65 Belle Fourche
Richard S. Elk Boy Jr., 66 Rapid City
Mabel Hammerstrom, 90 Wall
Harold 'Ken' Hicks Marysville, Wash.
Marilyn J. Holler, 76 Rapid City
Dave Marrs, 63 Rapid City
Joan M. Mathews, 87 Rapid City
Thomas W. Oliver, 63 Sturgis
Michael Rask, 75 Gordon, Neb.
David L. Stewart, 53 Sturgis
Norma Jean Storms, 92 Winner
