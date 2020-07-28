Today's obituaries
JoAnn Bork, 64 Midland

Lisa Brown Bull, 48 Kyle

Mona R. Clifford, 68 Greenville, S.C.

Curtis Eiklor, 73 Rapid City

Gerrie Grauf, 60 Sioux Falls

Homer Johnson III, 71 San Antonio, Texas

Kim T. Koan, 55 Piedmont

Kevin Maret, 57 Rapid City

Harold R. Morris, 95 Sturgis

Rose Palmier, 83 Manderson

Bradley Winter, 70 Hot Springs

