 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's obituaries
0 entries

Today's obituaries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nichole 'Nicki' Anderson, 43 Rapid City

Benjamin D. Artichoker, 94 Rapid City

Carole A. Binger, 77 Rapid City

James D. Clark, 77 Sundance, Wyo.

Verla I. Curl, 79 Rapid City

Thelma M. Davis, 107 Spearfish

John Ellison, 83 Rapid City

Jacob Eveleth, 30 Rapid City

Michael Meaghan Ford, Grand Junction, Colo.

Cleone Ice, 87 Wounded Knee

Harry E. Keeney, 83 Rapid City

Audrey J. Lakota, 55 Pine Ridge

Leon LaDeaux, 58 Manderson

Muriel 'Babs' Maldeis, 92 Rapid City

Clarence 'Wib' Osborn, 88 Kadoka

Gehardt 'Gay' Overby, 87 Rapid City

James Patterson, 86 Rapid City

Hermann Thomsen, 88 Rapid City

Clifton 'Moe' Thorne, 61 Rapid City

Arlan R. VanDerPol, 74 Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News