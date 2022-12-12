 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • 0

Jacob Benjamin "Jake" Bourne, 26 Whitewood

Pamela R. Clark, 70 Rapid City

Christi Durr, 55 Belle Fourche

James Karl Fischer, 60 Rapid City

Julie Marie Goldsberry, 62 Hill City

Rose Hawkins, 91 Rapid City

Kathryn Joan Hinker, 91 Sturgis

Daniel Carl Klein, 65 Rapid City

Mr. Marion "Knute" Knutson, 91 Black Hawk

Howard Lee Muse, 72 Pringle

Lori Nielsen, 58 Murdo

Charlotte Renee "Charlie" Schott, 70 Rapid City

Mary Shaw, 98 Rapid City

Donovan "Donny" Lee Walters, 34 Crestview, Fla.

John C. Ward, 80 Rapid City

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News