Jacob Benjamin "Jake" Bourne, 26 Whitewood
Pamela R. Clark, 70 Rapid City
Christi Durr, 55 Belle Fourche
James Karl Fischer, 60 Rapid City
Julie Marie Goldsberry, 62 Hill City
Rose Hawkins, 91 Rapid City
Kathryn Joan Hinker, 91 Sturgis
Daniel Carl Klein, 65 Rapid City
Mr. Marion "Knute" Knutson, 91 Black Hawk
Howard Lee Muse, 72 Pringle
Lori Nielsen, 58 Murdo
Charlotte Renee "Charlie" Schott, 70 Rapid City
Mary Shaw, 98 Rapid City
Donovan "Donny" Lee Walters, 34 Crestview, Fla.
John C. Ward, 80 Rapid City
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.