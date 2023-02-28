Leland Bearheels, 84 Kadoka
Kristy Lynn Carter, 79 Hermosa
Gary A. Frohme, 83 Rapid City
Len G. Hofer, 81 Piedmont
Paul Leach, 93 Rapid City
Robert "Bob Jr." Malone, 63 Rapid City
Margaret Marie Witcraft, 83 Sturgis
