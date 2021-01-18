 Skip to main content
Everett 'Chris' Christianson, 90 Rapid City

Richard A. Edwards, 58 Sturgis

Larry D. Foos, 75 Reva

Margaret H. Hansen, 93 Rapid City

Marjorie J. Heddles, 92 Rapid City

Dallas L. Heltibridle, 70 Whitewood

Michelle R. Janis, 62 Rapid City

Nellie F. Kidd, 102 Belle Fourche

Gary L. Moller, 85 Hot Springs

Francis 'Bud' Olson, 92 Rapid City

Brent Van Boening, 63 Rapid City

Neal P. Wetzler, 68 Rapid City

