Donald E. Andrews, 88 Rapid City
Robert E. Bangs, 89 Healdsburg, Calif.
Corrinne M. Diermier, 35 Rapid City
Monica Hennessey, 36 Rapid City
David A. Hodina, 61 Rapid City
David McBride, 56 Spearfish
Phillip G. Noble, 91 Rapid City
Ann E. OldenKamp, 71 Spearfish
Ronald One Feather, 75 Rapid City
Bradley J. Randall, 31 Rapid City
Kathleen Roth, 88 Sioux Falls
Dan Sherrill, 44 Summerset
Carol Shot With Arrow, 75 Wanblee
Salvador 'Chuck' Valades, 94 Sturgis
Michael E. Watkins, 58 Rapid City
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.