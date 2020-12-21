 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's obituaries
0 entries

Today's obituaries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Donald E. Andrews, 88 Rapid City

Robert E. Bangs, 89 Healdsburg, Calif.

Corrinne M. Diermier, 35 Rapid City

Monica Hennessey, 36 Rapid City

David A. Hodina, 61 Rapid City

David McBride, 56 Spearfish

Phillip G. Noble, 91 Rapid City

Ann E. OldenKamp, 71 Spearfish

Ronald One Feather, 75 Rapid City

Bradley J. Randall, 31 Rapid City

Kathleen Roth, 88 Sioux Falls

Dan Sherrill, 44 Summerset

Carol Shot With Arrow, 75 Wanblee

Salvador 'Chuck' Valades, 94 Sturgis

Michael E. Watkins, 58 Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News