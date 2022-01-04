 Skip to main content
Today's obituaries

Robert "Bob" Anderson, 90 Sturgis

Cornelius M. "Corney" Boekhout, 95 Rapid City

Doris Marie Brodrick, 94 Rapid City

Larry Earl Budd, 81 Rapid City

Joanne Weber Burg, 91 Hot Springs

Jerry D. Burmeister, 69 Iroquis

Marlin Evans, 86 Midland

Sr. Nadine Hartinger, 81 Rapid City

Sharon Kendall, 74 Rapid City

George McIntyre, 74 Belle Fourche

Diana Mildred Paschke, 64 Rapid City

Joyce D. Richardson, 75 Long Valley

Vernon Eugene Ross, 92 Sturgis

Irene Vivian Salmen, 90 Rapid City

Leroy Walter Whipple, 86 Massena, Iowa

