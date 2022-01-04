Robert "Bob" Anderson, 90 Sturgis
Cornelius M. "Corney" Boekhout, 95 Rapid City
Doris Marie Brodrick, 94 Rapid City
Larry Earl Budd, 81 Rapid City
Joanne Weber Burg, 91 Hot Springs
Jerry D. Burmeister, 69 Iroquis
Marlin Evans, 86 Midland
Sr. Nadine Hartinger, 81 Rapid City
Sharon Kendall, 74 Rapid City
George McIntyre, 74 Belle Fourche
Diana Mildred Paschke, 64 Rapid City
Joyce D. Richardson, 75 Long Valley
Vernon Eugene Ross, 92 Sturgis
Irene Vivian Salmen, 90 Rapid City
Leroy Walter Whipple, 86 Massena, Iowa
