Today's obituaries

Douglas Lee Anderson, 63 Rapid City

Gretta P. Bainbridge, 67 Rapid City

Stanley Herbert Blum, 91 Rapid City

Viola Freda Hettick, 93 Rapid City

James D. (Jim) LeMar, 81 Rapid City

Sande McPherson, 75 Hot Springs

Joseph W. Morin, 80 Rapid City

Eunice Rahe, 90 Sturgis

Melvin Roghair, 84 Oakton

Dale Eugene Young, 94 Spearfish

