 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's obituaries

  • 0

Karen L. Buchholz, 71 Rapid City

Geoffrey Bradner Cowden, 79 Rapid City

Matheus Hersch, 93 Rapid City

Dr. James "Jim" Arthur Kunz Rapid City

Sheral Ann LaCroix, 78 Rapid City

Phyllis June Percy, 88 Rapid City

Elayne Donna Rowe, 69 Newcastle, Wyo.

Jamie Scott Sayler, 31 Rapid City

VerDonna "Donna" Mae Emery Van Liere, 88 Rapid City

Kay Frances Williams, 84 Belle Fourche

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News