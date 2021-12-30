Karen L. Buchholz, 71 Rapid City
Geoffrey Bradner Cowden, 79 Rapid City
Matheus Hersch, 93 Rapid City
Dr. James "Jim" Arthur Kunz Rapid City
Sheral Ann LaCroix, 78 Rapid City
Phyllis June Percy, 88 Rapid City
Elayne Donna Rowe, 69 Newcastle, Wyo.
Jamie Scott Sayler, 31 Rapid City
VerDonna "Donna" Mae Emery Van Liere, 88 Rapid City
Kay Frances Williams, 84 Belle Fourche
