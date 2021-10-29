Linda Bohm Sturgis
Beverly Foley, 81 Sioux Falls
John H. Hirsch, 84 Vero Beach, Fla.
Pia Johns, 42 Seattle
Lee S. Lampert, 75 Rapid City
MSG Thomas H. Pringle, 45 Ocoee, Fla.
Randall J. Singer, 46 Jacksonville, Fla.
Joseph H. 'Hank' Soucy, 93 Rapid City
Leo 'Ike' B. Swigert, 88 Oral
Aileen 'Andy' E. Thares, 95 Rapid City
Darlene Verry, 83 Belle Fourche
Joanne M. Wagner, 72 Rapid City
Jason D. Walker, 49 Rapid City
Richard A. Wehmhoefer, 70 Silver City
