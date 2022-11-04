Alyson Caldwell, 35 Rapid City
LeRoy H. Gascoigne, Jr., 94 Fairburn
Ray Glover, Sr. Wesley Chapel, Fla.
Barbara Irene (Arguello) Peters Radlinger Hawk, 57 Rapid City
Lowell G. Husman, 69 Rapid City
William L. Johnson, 82 Custer
Bessie Fay (Hamm) Lane Tucson, Ariz.
Melba Janell Larimore. 87 Sturgis
Mary Ann Naasz, 94 Rapid City
Douglas Drake Rogers, 90 Rapid City
Robert "Bob" Salen, 98 Rapid City
Victoria Kay (Van Liere) Sweeney, 65 Rapid City
Corwin "Corky" Thorson, 84 Philip
