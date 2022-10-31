Elizabeth Dawn Albritton, 35 Rapid City
Donald Otto Amende, 84 Hot Springs
Kenneth Burghduff, 84 Belle Fourche
Gaya Carmen Churchill, 90 Hot Springs
Bob Gerkin, 71 Nisland
Marvin E. Hansen, 98 Rapid City
Nancy Kay Maynard, 81 Hot Springs
Patricia "Pat" Petit, 87 Rapid City
Victoria "Vicki" Kay Sweeney, 65 Rapid City
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.