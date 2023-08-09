Darwin Lyle Boehler, 90 Rapid City
Jennifer Jane Coppess, 69 Rapid City
Gordon Gleed, 83 Rapid City
Michael J. Hackett, 73 Rapid City
Richard (Rick) John Jarvis, 70 Rapid City
Dallas Dean Keiswetter, 81 Hot Springs
Enid Mae McMains, 91 Sturgis
Marlys Mickelson, 94 Rapid City
Sue E. Miller, 83 Hot Springs
Gene Odell, 74 Camp Crook
Willard Leonard Olsen, 90 Piedmont
Andrea Sabow, 78 Rapid City
Justin Lee Sogn, 44 Rapid City
Donald Tech, 91 Rapid City
Agnes "June" Wiebe, 92 Rapid City
