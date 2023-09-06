Thomas G. Anderson, Sr., 76 Rapid City
Marjorie Mae Blumenthal, 88 Rapid City
Ty Dimond, 32 Wood
June Dvorak, 89 Rapid City
LeRoy Fischer, 77 Belle Fourche
Floyd Fowler, 91 Spearfish
Gene Ickler, 75 Rapid City
Dale Lee Lockhart, 84 Hot Springs
Wendy Dawn Maeder, 53 Glendale, Ariz.
Delores Ann Martinmaas, 83 Rapid City
Allen Todd Reinford, 16 months Nisland
Larry Romano, 74 Rapid City
Thomas James Sealey, 52 Rapid City
Raymon O’Quinn Slaughter Jr., 52 Box Elder
