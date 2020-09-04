 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's obituaries
0 entries

Today's obituaries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Genevieve H. Brechtel, 91 Vale

Bradley B. Bruns, 67 Spearfish

Gene 'Geno' Hunt, 87 Red Scaffold

David Kohlhagen, 71 Newell

Amy Lewis, 62 Rapid City

Patricia 'Pat' Ann Meyers, 93 Rapid City

Harley E. Otterstetter, 79 Rapid City

Ronald 'Ron' Rombough, 89 Rapid City

Delmar R. Swenumson, 86 Rapid City

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News