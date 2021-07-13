 Skip to main content
Today's obituaries
Today's obituaries

Wayne R. Anderson, 91 Rapid City

Dawn M. Barnes, 56 Rapid City

Allen Bishop, 70 Hot Springs

Henry H. Bradshaw, 91 Rapid City

William E. Classon, 71 Sturgis

Gayann Cressy, 57 Summerset

Frieda E. Fenster, 83 Rapid City

Deana Hunsaker, 61 Fairburn

Charles 'Chuck' Miller, 66 Rapid City

Mark Millett, 63 Belle Fourche

Irene R. Olsen, 88 Rapid City

Marsha G. Welch, 63 Rapid City

Julius Wolf, 73 Rapid City

