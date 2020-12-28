Jeanell Allen, 59 Rapid City
Evelyn 'Maxine' Feddersen, 78 Box Elder
Bill K. Gabbert, 86 Rapid City
Ralph Gebes, 78 Philip
Marilyn Gerdes, 64 Granite Falls, Minn.
Evelyn G. Hale, 86 Sturgis
Jay Hogan, 86 Rapid City
Dean Lindquist, 84 Rapid City
James Mansfield, 89 Kadoka
Alice Mettler, 82 Rapid City
Helen R. Miller, 94 Rapid City
Elmer L. Smith, 79 Sturgis
Edward E. Thompson, 78 Sturgis
Thomas L. Uhrich, 83 Rapid City
Michael E. Watkins, 58 Rapid City
Merle Watts, 82 Rapid City
Rhonda Weaver, 67 Rapid City
