 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's obituaries
0 entries

Today's obituaries

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jeanell Allen, 59 Rapid City

Evelyn 'Maxine' Feddersen, 78 Box Elder

Bill K. Gabbert, 86 Rapid City

Ralph Gebes, 78 Philip

Marilyn Gerdes, 64 Granite Falls, Minn.

Evelyn G. Hale, 86 Sturgis

Jay Hogan, 86 Rapid City

Dean Lindquist, 84 Rapid City

James Mansfield, 89 Kadoka

Alice Mettler, 82 Rapid City

Helen R. Miller, 94 Rapid City

Elmer L. Smith, 79 Sturgis

Edward E. Thompson, 78 Sturgis

Thomas L. Uhrich, 83 Rapid City

Michael E. Watkins, 58 Rapid City

Merle Watts, 82 Rapid City

Rhonda Weaver, 67 Rapid City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News