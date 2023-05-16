Pona Brewer, 69 Rapid City
Ronald Eugene Burns, Jr., 72 Sturgis
Jeannine Crandall, 83 Spearfish
Mike Derrick, 69 Rapid City
Richard Eugene Godfrey, 94 Rapid City
Paul Gregg, 81 Custer
Esther Knutson, 94 Philip
Kathryn M. Dennis Kopriva, 96 Rapid City
Kathryn Elaine Larson, 100 Rapid City
Jerome Howard Lohman, 73 Sturgis
Mary Ann Sivertsen, 91 Ree Heights
