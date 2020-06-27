Today's obituaries
Today's obituaries

John H. Armstrong, 84 Fort Washington, Md.

Charles Badger Jr., 36 Rapid City

Stephanie Farr, 56 Rapid City

Dorothy J. Foreman, 95 Indianapolis, Ind.

Carolynn M. Grove, 73 Brookings

Mary E. Guhin, 71 Sioux Falls

Glenn R. Harris, 71 Box Elder

Judith 'Judi' Hostler, 79 Blunt

Robert C. Jensen, 95 Rapid City

Charles 'Chuck' Kothe, 87 Rapid City

Mary Niehaus, 79 Rapid City

Wendell M. Peden, 94 San Antonio, Texas

Meddie L. Quaintance, 83 Eagan, Minn.

Hershel E. Williams, 90 La Salle, Ill.

