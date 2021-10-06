Sophie Barnes, 92 Rapid City
Ronald R. Enderby, 79 Custer
Thomas O. Gibson, 82 Rapid City
Jason J. Kahl, 59 Rapid City
Creta Minor, 102 Nisland
John E. Powell, 97 Rapid City
Bobby D. Roberts, 60 Belle Fourche
Toni R. Schmidt, 74 Rapid City
Mary E. Short, 94 Rapid City
Charles D. Volin, 67 Rapid City
Glen E. Wilson, 74 Rapid City
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.