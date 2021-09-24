 Skip to main content
Dorothy Brave Eagle-Ross, 82 Hot Springs

Marie 'Mary' Brushbreaker-Randall, 101 Wanblee

I.J. Carey

John W. Claussen, 87 Chadron, Neb.

Harold G. Covell, 71 Rapid City

Betty Ferdig, 90 Belle Fourche

Maybelle Giesler, 87 Rapid City

Jay R. Grubl, 56 Rapid City

Robert Letner, Rapid City

Regina L. Lewis, 96 Rapid City

Robert W. Love, 91 Rapid City

Bill Putman Jr., 90 Kadoka

Cheryl A. Ruggeri, 72 Rapid City

William Tatum Jr., 98 Rapid City

Mary Alice Tetrault, 97 St. Onge

Herman J. Venekamp, 87 Fort Collins, Colo.

