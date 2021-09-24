Dorothy Brave Eagle-Ross, 82 Hot Springs
Marie 'Mary' Brushbreaker-Randall, 101 Wanblee
I.J. Carey
John W. Claussen, 87 Chadron, Neb.
Harold G. Covell, 71 Rapid City
Betty Ferdig, 90 Belle Fourche
Maybelle Giesler, 87 Rapid City
Jay R. Grubl, 56 Rapid City
Robert Letner, Rapid City
Regina L. Lewis, 96 Rapid City
Robert W. Love, 91 Rapid City
Bill Putman Jr., 90 Kadoka
Cheryl A. Ruggeri, 72 Rapid City
William Tatum Jr., 98 Rapid City
Mary Alice Tetrault, 97 St. Onge
Herman J. Venekamp, 87 Fort Collins, Colo.
