Today's obituaries

Danilo P. Alfonso Jr., 47 Rapid City

Bernard Bergman, 88 Omaha

Paul A. Bryant (Bonz), 68 Piedmont

Alexander J. Cundall, 29 Rapid City

Bonnie Enders, 96 Kadoka

Mildred L. Engel, 96 Rapid City

Maude E. Flahaven, 79 Sturgis

Dr. Richard Gowen, 86 Rapid City

William J. Groves, 75 Rapid City

Rebekah G. Jastorff, 29 Spearfish

Miriam Robin Kienitz, 77 Blackhawk

Richard 'Dick' M. Knutson, 90 Brandon

Deborah L. Mondry-Costello, 63 Grand Rapids, Mich.

Joel T. Pientok, 59 Eden Prairie, Minn.

Denver C. Rost, 74 Rapid City

Iona 'Ione' H. Seefus, 95 Hot Springs

Margaret R. Sparks, 86 Rapid City

James L. Wilcox, 81 Rapid City

Louis J. Wipf Jr., 75 New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

