Danilo P. Alfonso Jr., 47 Rapid City
Bernard Bergman, 88 Omaha
Paul A. Bryant (Bonz), 68 Piedmont
Alexander J. Cundall, 29 Rapid City
Bonnie Enders, 96 Kadoka
Mildred L. Engel, 96 Rapid City
Maude E. Flahaven, 79 Sturgis
Dr. Richard Gowen, 86 Rapid City
William J. Groves, 75 Rapid City
Rebekah G. Jastorff, 29 Spearfish
Miriam Robin Kienitz, 77 Blackhawk
Richard 'Dick' M. Knutson, 90 Brandon
Deborah L. Mondry-Costello, 63 Grand Rapids, Mich.
Joel T. Pientok, 59 Eden Prairie, Minn.
Denver C. Rost, 74 Rapid City
Iona 'Ione' H. Seefus, 95 Hot Springs
Margaret R. Sparks, 86 Rapid City
James L. Wilcox, 81 Rapid City
Louis J. Wipf Jr., 75 New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
